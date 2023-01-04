Gosaku Ota, Goldrake and Mazinga Z artist, dies at 74

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manga veteran Gosaku Ota, the creator of Mazinger Z, died on Dec. 12 at the age of 74.

Born in 1948 and raised in Kaminoyama, Yamagata, Japan, Ota died following a pneumonia related to the complications of Covid at a hospital in Gunma Prefecture. He died on December 12 but the news was confirmed now, after the private funeral, though tributes that have appeared on social networks since New Year’s Day.

Ota had contracted Covid at the end of November and had been transported to the hospital when his condition became critical. He had responded well to treatment and seemed to have stabilized but unfortunately his immune defenses was now very weakened, so much so that he contracted pneumonia which proved to be fatal.

Some of his best-known works including the manga adaptation of Go Nakai’s Mazinger Z, Great Mazinger, UFO Robo Grandizer, Getter Robo, Getter Robo Z and Kotetsu Zieg.

Read more via Animie News/ ANSA

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first