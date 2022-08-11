Government analysing journalism committee’s feedback on reforms / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 11 August 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

St Albert Teachers angry after vacancy advert to replace headmaster

Fr Aaron Zahra’s decision to issue a vacancy call to replace sacked school head Mario Mallia has angered educators at St Albert the Great College in Valletta. The rector sacked Mallia last month, on grounds of insubordination. The sacking came as a shock to college educators, parents and students, leading to an outpouring of condemnation

Government analysing feedback from journalism committee: The Justice Minister stated that the government is now analyzing the input on several media-related regulations that it has received from the Committee of Experts. During a meeting with representatives of the Institute of Maltese Journalists (IM), Jonathan Attard provided the update. The Prime Minister established the Committee of Experts at the beginning of the year in response to a recommendation made by the public inquiry into the death of Daphne Caruana Galizia. Michael Mallia, a retired judge who oversaw the public inquiry, is in charge of it

Covid-19 Update

One person has died while Covid-positive, the health authorities reported on Wednesday, while 43 new cases were identified. Active cases have gone down to 696.