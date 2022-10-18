Government committed to ensure full justice on Caruana Galizia murder – PM / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 18 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government committed to ensure full justice on Caruana Galizia murder – PM

Government is committed to ensuring “full justice” with regard to the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, Prime Minister Robert Abela said in Parliament. Commenting on the prison sentence inflicted on the Degiorgio brothers, Abela said that this “was a sign that our country will continue to work for justice, and I want to stress government’s clear ambition to achieve that justice”. PN leader Bernard Grech took exception to the PM’s comments, saying results were only achievable after efforts by the Caruana Galizia family and civil society groups. (Maltatoday)

Meanwhile, a number of MEPs called on Government to take further action to enhance the rule of law and media freedom in Malta. More here.

Pakistani charged with rape of 15-year old Italian

A 22-year old Pakistani was charged with raping a 15-year old girl after meeting at a Paceville club last Saturday. The man denied the charge, and insisted that the encounter was consensual and that he had stopped when told so by the Italian girl, who is in Malta to study English. They both testified that following the encounter, two walked back together to Paceville and parted ways. The man was denied bail. (Times of Malta)

MFA investigating fight at kids’ game

The Malta Football Association has condemned serious incidents which erupted between parents at an Under 14 match between Valletta and San Gwann. A spokesperson for the football body said the MFA is investigating and will take disciplinary action. The public broadcaster reported that the brawl stated between two parents after the referee showed the red card to two players. They ended up insulting each other and one of them approached the other with ‘a rock’. (TVM)

