Government, EU Commission launch €2bn funding package for Malta

Government has formally launched the European Union operational programmes and plans allocated for Malta from 2021-2027, with a package exceeding €2 billion.

Prime Minister Robert Abela stated that this was the largest allocation of EU funds that Malta has ever received, which was agreed after intense negotiations and discussions, and is aimed at making a tangible difference over the next decade as it will be used to enhance the investment in our people.

“We will continue to build on our country’s economic stability and the successes we have had in recent years. Our efforts will be enabled further by the largest allocation of EU funds ever received since we became an EU member state,” the Prime Minister said, as he also outlined the challenges Malta faced to obtain more EU funds in the light of the economic success the country has enjoyed in recent years. Dr Abela said that the Cohesion Funds allocated to Malta have made our economy more competitive and sustainable whilst accelerating our green and digital transition.​​

The Prime Minister said that this largest package of EU funds, together with all the investment being carried out in our people, will ensure that we continue improving the quality of life of the Maltese and Gozitan citizens whilst working on our long-term plan, and incentivising businesses by investing further in the digital sector.

The European Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira said this funding will help Malta and the Maltese people build a modern, green, energy efficient, innovative, and competitive economy that leaves no person behind. “We have designed these investment priorities together, in a close partnership between the national authorities and stakeholders and the European Commission, and together we will make them work for the future of Malta, and the future of Europe”, she explained.

Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Chris Bonett said that EU funds have enabled change and modernisation of our country. He added that, more than ever before, the Maltese public will have more access to EU funds to be able to achieve personal goals. “We are convinced that our promise to provide an improved quality of life to our citizens will be delivered through these EU funds. Over the next seven years, we will be giving people more access to EU funds than ever before, so that the EU funds are brought closer to the citizens themselves,” Dr Bonett said.

Before the launch of the European Union operational programmes and plans, a meeting between Prime Minister Robert Abela and EU Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira was held at Auberge de Castille.

