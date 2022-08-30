Government Minister involved in driving theory corruption case – TM official / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 30 August 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Government Minister involved in driving theory corruption case – Court

At least one unnamed government minister has been linked to a driving theory test corruption case involving three Transport Malta officials, Court proceedings revealed. Transport Malta director for the Land Transport Directorate Clint Mansueto, former Żebbuġ Labour councillor Philip Edrick Zammit and Raul Antonio Pace pleaded not guilty to charges brought against them. The three are accused of helping learner drivers cheat in the exam. The Opposition called on the Government to take action against the Minister involved. An OPM spokesperson said that it was “not aware of any charges having been issued against any government minister, or of any pending judicial proceedings.” (Times of Malta/Maltatoday)

Unemployment down in July

In July 2022, the number of persons registering for work stood at 925 decreasing by 617 when compared to the corresponding month in 2021. Data provided by Jobsplus for July 2022 indicate a year-on-year decrease of 580 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 37 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register.. Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups for both males and females. (NSO)

Former FTS official cleared of corruption charges

Edward Caruana, a former FTS (Foundation for Tomorrow’s Schools) official, was cleared of charges of corruption and making use of false documentation between January 2015 and October 2016, in relation to works carried out in schools.While acquitting him of bribery Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech ordered the Police Commissioner to investigate several people in connection with the issuance of false invoices. (TVM)