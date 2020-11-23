Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Government MP announces he will not contest next election

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon picks up a social media post by government MP Silvio Parnis who said he will not contest the next general election. The former Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing was moved out of the Cabinet after this weekend’s reshuffle.

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who described Robert Abela’s second Cabinet reshuffle in 10 months is a “certificate of incompetence”. Grech said that all ministers responsible for sectors directly hit by Covid-19 have been replaced.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
%d bloggers like this: