Malta: Government MP announces he will not contest next election

In-Nazzjon picks up a social media post by government MP Silvio Parnis who said he will not contest the next general election. The former Parliamentary Secretary for Active Ageing was moved out of the Cabinet after this weekend’s reshuffle.

The paper quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who described Robert Abela’s second Cabinet reshuffle in 10 months is a “certificate of incompetence”. Grech said that all ministers responsible for sectors directly hit by Covid-19 have been replaced.

