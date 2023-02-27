Government will not appeal Steward judgement / Malta News Briefing – Monday 27 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government will not appeal Steward judgement

Government will not be appealing the judgment that annulled the hospitals concession agreement with Steward Healthcare, MaltaToday has revealed. “The move is intended to close the chapter once and for all so that the Gozo, St Luke’s and Karin Grech hospitals are returned back to the State as quickly as possible,” government sources told the paper. The report indicates that government has no intention of appealing and a managerial team has already been assembled to take over the running of the three buildings once the case is definitely closed. (Maltatoday)

Degiorgio’s son arrested after Facebook comment

Denzel Degiorgio, son of convicted killer George Degiorgio, was arrested on Sunday over a “money talks” Facebook post which he uploaded on Saturday when it was revealed that his father had been allowed out of prison for a family baptism party. The image raised outrage among politicians, NGOs and members of the Caruana Galizia. The younger Degiorgio was seen entering the headquarters of the Financial Crimes Investigations Department on Sunday afternoon where he was expected to be interrogated. A representative for Degiorgio insisted that everything “was done legally, with all the necessary requests and authorisation from the authorities”. (Times of Malta)

Two incidents, six hospitalised on Sunday

Four persons have been hospitalised after a car flipped over in Baħrija. The accident occurred in Triq Bieb ir-Ruwa, between Rabat and Baħrija, at about 2.30 p.m. Also yesterday, two men – a pedestrian and a car passenger – were grievously injured last night when a driver lost control of his car. The accident occurred in Triq Sant’Antnin, Marsaskala. (TVM)

