It-Torċa speaks with Minister Owen Bonnici, responsible for the post-pandemic strategy, who said that the government is building a vision built on economic competitiveness, protection of jobs, and improved wellbeing.

The paper says that more than 372,000 people have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and about a third of these received both. Malta registered six new cases on Saturday from just over 2,000 swab tests.

