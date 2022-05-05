Govt hints at cost-cutting within public sector / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 5 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Govt hints at cost-cutting within public sector

Public service employment could be one of the first areas to see cuts as government starts revealing details of its spending review. Principal Permanent Secretary said that cuts to government spending could impact public service employment if a review finds any “waste”. During a news conference on Tuesday as part of Public Service Week, Cutajar said that the internal review aims to safeguard essential public service while addressing “what we can do without in these circumstances”. Jobs with the public sectors have increased significantly during the past ten years – exceeding 50,000 by the end of 2021. (Times of Malta)

Retail trade up in March: In March 2022, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade increased by 3% in Malta, compared with February 2022, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Compared with March 2021, the calendar adjusted retail sales index in Malta increased by 16.4%, well above the EU and eurozone averages. The seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade decreased by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.2% in the EU while the calendar adjusted retail sales index increased by 0.8% in the euro area and by 1.7% in the EU.

Covid-19 Update: 158 new Covid-19 cases were reported on health authorities with active cases standing at 3,283. One new death took the fatalities up to 703.

