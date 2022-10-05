Govt proposes tax on unused agricultural land / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 5 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Government proposes tax on unused agricultural land

Government has proposed a tax on agricultural land that is not being used for its designated purpose – including through the increased sale of such plots for recreational purposes. This proposal was made as part of a proposed reform concerning agricultural land – with the aim of addressing the concerns of farmers who are being priced out of the lands they cultivate. The White PAper also calls for the creation of an authority responsible for agricultural land, which would keep records on the use of agricultural land and encourage its use for agricultural purposes. (Newsbook)

Fire engulfs container packed with batteries

Members of the Civil Protection Department were called on at the Malta Freeport on Tuesday afternoon as fire swept over a container on the yard ready to be loaded aboard. According to TVM, the container was packed with tons of lithium batteries. A statement by Civil Protection said that a fire-fighting operation was taking place and it was recommended as a precaution in the location known as Tal-Papa, Bengħajsa, and surrounding areas,to keep their windows closed and avoid having to go outside.

Our news crew experienced a very strong smell around the Freeport area.

Man charged with defiling minor, denied bail

A man who exposed himself to a 12-year-old girl on the steet has been denied bail after pleading not guilty to defiling the minor.

The Times of Malta reports that the incident allegedly happened in June, when 41-year-old Louis Calleja from Fgura stopped the girl as she was walking along a street in his hometown. The girl and her mother subsequently turned up in tears at the Paola police station, reporting how a stranger first spoke to the minor, asking whether she “liked boys or girls” and then suddenly exposed his genitals to her. (Times of Malta)

