Govt says citizenship is national prerogative after EU issues final warning / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 7th April 2022

Morning Briefing

Govt says citizenship is national prerogative

The Maltese Government reacted to the European Commission’s final warning and threat to open court proceedings against Malta with regard to the sale of passports, saying that the granting of citizenship falls within the national competence of a Member State “and it should remain as such”. The Maltese Government reiterated that only worthy individuals benefit from an important right as citizenship on such basis, and that it will be keeping an open dialogue with the Commission. The government said it will analyse the contents of the said Opinion of the Commission and will communicate the relative reply to the European Commission in due course. The European Commission on Wednesday gave Malta two months to address concerns over its cash-for-passports scheme or face being taken to court.

Govt announces Ministerial briefs

Government has published the full list of Ministerial responsibilities following the appointment of a new Cabinet. Public broadcasting, which used to be under the remit of Minister Carmelo Abela, who has lost his seat at the table, moves under Owen Bonnici. Consumer rights have been moved from the tourism portfolio to the new Ministry for Inclusion. The Times of Malta provides a full breakdown here.

Over 80s to get second booster shot

Citizens aged 80 and older will be offered a second COVID-19 vaccine booster dose on voluntary basis. Health authorities said this process will beging after Easter.

Covid-19 Update: 822 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday, while 365 recovered, pushing the active case tally above 8,000. In the last 24 hours, one person died while positive for Covid-19. As a result, the death toll rose to 650.