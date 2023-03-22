Govt to immediately takeover hospitals after rejecting Steward terms / Malta News Briefing – Wednesday 22 March 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Govt to immediately take-over hospitals after rejecting Steward terms

The government has informed Steward Health Care that it would take over management of the three state hospitals that it had previously overseen through a notice of termination. By doing this, the government effectively notifies Steward that it would no longer accept the termination terms it had requested when it declared last week that it would leave Malta. The most important of these requirements is a €100 million payment Steward intends to impose as compensation for having its contract to manage the three hospitals cancelled. In a statement, Government said that the terms make the step-in conditional on a two-week transition period. That period began on Tuesday afternoon, as soon as Steward received notice of the government’s intent. (Times of Malta)

230 protection orders issued since 2020

230 protection orders have been issued in favour of domestic violence victims since the start of 2020, information tabled in Parliament reveals. The largest number of protection orders was issued in 2020, a year in which Covid-19 restrictions are believed to have contributed to a rise in intimate partner violence. After a notable dip in numbers in 2021, the number of protection orders issued last year approached levels close to 2020. 86 temporary protection orders were also issued over the same period. (Newsbook)

NGO calls out Police Commisioner after report reveals inaction on scandal

NGO Repubblika demanded the resignation of both Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa and Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri after revelations that there were delays in carrying out a search of Enemalta’s premises in connection with the Montenegro wind farm scandal. According to The Times of Malta, the investigation into the Montenegro wind farm contract has stalled due to police delays in searching Enemalta’s premises. This matter is still under magisterial investigation. Repubblika said that this news confirms that the police are doing everything to ensure that no one is held accountable for the “fraud committed” when Enemalta bought a wind farm in Montenegro. (The Malta Independent)

