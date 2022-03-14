Govt to subsidise increase in price of wheat – report / Malta News Briefing – Monday 14 March 2022

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 1240

Govt to subsidise increase in price of wheat – report

The Maltese Government is expected to subsidise the global hike in the price of imported wheat, barley and other grains. The price of wheat has risen by almost 30% since the Russian invasion in Ukraine and 60% since January, with Maltese importers and producers scrambling to secure alternative supply sources. Maltatoday reports that importers and producers held meetings with government officials this week to discuss the alarming rise in prices and the supply shortage as war in Ukraine rages on.

Employment increases 5% in 2021: According to the NSO’s Labour Force Survey, during the fourth quarter of 2021, the total number of persons in employment was 274,110, 5% higher when compared to the previous year. Total employment stood at 274,110 accounting for 61.7% of the population aged 15 and over. The number of unemployed persons stood at 8,927 (2.0 %), while inactive persons totaled 161,485 (36.3%). The average monthly basic salary of employees by the end of 2021 was estimated at €1,613. The average basic salary was recorded in the Financial and insurance activities sector. Average monthly salaries varied from €970 among persons employed in elementary occupations to €3,037 among managers.

Traffic accident jams Malta’s road network: Malta woke up with another tragic road accident leading to heavy traffic on Monday morning. Part of Regional Road in Santa Venera was closed to traffic after a 22-year-old was seriously injured when he crashed into a wall. The man crashed at around 3.30am. Civil Protection Department officials helped pull him out of the wreckage and he was rushed to Mater Dei Hospital. On Sunday, a car split in two after crashing into a tree on the Mrieħel bypass on Sunday morning, seriously injuring the driver. The accident happened on a wet road at about 11am as the car was being driven towards Marsa.

Covid-19 Update

143 new cases were reported on Monday, health authorities said, while recoveries stood at 38. Active cases now stand at 1,413, while deaths reached 615 after another elderly man passed away overnight.

Morning Briefing

Abela announces cheques to reach households this week

Workers, students and pensioners will be receiving their €100 and €200 cheques as from Monday (today), Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Sunday. “These cheques might be the last you receive if you trust Bernard Grech and the Nationalist Party,” Abela said. The Labour Party continued to tackle undecided voters, an aspect of the campaign which was visible earlier in the week, with the Prime Minister emphasising on the importance of heading to the ballot booths on election day.

“The decision is between going back or going forward – between the past and the future,” he said. (Maltatoday)

Labour is about buzzwords, not substance – Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech said on Sunday that the Labour Party’s promises should be taken “with a pinch of salt”, adding that the party in government has no vision and is just “full of buzzwords”. Speaking in Paola, Grech said that while Labour was quick to cover the islands with billboards and banners but took three weeks to present its proposals. “You cannot solve problems with banners and billboards. Robert Abel) thinks that the people haven’t realised it’s all a façade. You cannot take Malta off the greylist with just a façade. You need to be credible, mature and of substance,” Grech said. Grech accused the PL leader of seeking power at all costs. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update – 171 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Sunday, as 51 people recovered from the virus. The number of active cases has risen to 1,309. 48 Mater Dei Hospital patients currently have Covid, three of whom are in the ITU. (Independent)