Govts seeks to limit air-conditioning use within public sector as energy costs rise / Malta News Briefing – Monday 29 August 2022

Morning Briefing

Govts seeks to limit air-conditioning use within public sector as energy costs rise

Government has announced a raft of measures to limit energy consumption within the public sector in the light of rising costs. Ministries, departments and agencies have been asked to limit airconditioning use while facade lighting rules will restrict such displays to a minimum, including their switching off at night. Hospitals will be exempted from these measures.

At least 300 homeless persons – Fr Tagliaferro

Poverty is on the rise, with more people having to resort to foodbanks, parishes, and poverty support groups to feed themselves as prices increase. This was revealed in an exclusive story by Illum. The paper spoke with Fr Hilary Tagliaferro, who heads the Millenium Chapel in Paceville, who said that many Maltese families are with their backs against the walls. He pointed to three areas where price increases are aggravating poverty rates, namely in essential products, medicines, and rents. He said that at least 300 homeless persons were currently on the roads as shelters are full.

GWU, UHM open for COLA review – after budget

The two largest trade Unions, GWU and UHM said that they were open to discussions on a review of the Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) mechanism, but only after the 2023 Budget is presented. This was revealed by The Malta Independent on Sunday. Government has already said that it will not be touching the COLA mechanism this year.