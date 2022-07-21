Gozo airfield studies concluded / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 21 July 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Gozo airfield studies concluded

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri announced that the regional impact assessment process, studies and public consultation on the proposed Gozo Rural Airfield project have been concluded. Camilleri said that the Ministry for Gozo, through the Regional Development Authority for Gozo, proposed this project to explore the possibility of turning the dilapidated site of the Gozo Heliport into an airfield. “This proposal is an electoral promise that this government is determined to see through, especially now that all studies show that the benefits related to the project as proposed, outweigh its impacts”, Camilleri said. (Maltatoday)

€60,000 stolen in 90-second Birkirkara hold-up

€60,000 in cash were stolen from a Birkirkara garage in a mere 90 seconds, a Court heard. The hold up took place in May, when three hooded men, held another man at gun point and drove off with a stolen van. Two of the suspects, Aaron Cassar, 42 of Birzebbuġa and Joseph Xuereb, 59 of Marsa were arraigned last week, while the third is still being sought. (Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update: Health authorities reported 219 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, while 649 recovered. The active case tally has declined to 5,228.