Gozo to get 40k sqm airstrip, 15 daily flights expected / Malta News Briefing – Monday 9 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morming Briefing

Gozo to get 40k sqm airstrip, 15 daily flights expected

A 40,000sq.m Gozo airstrip is expected to be approved without any environment impact assessment in government bid to complete it by end-2023. Maltatoday says that authorities are planning to allow up to fifteen flights from the strip. The runway, known as Ta’ Lambert, will be extended from its current 174 metres, to a total length of 445m and a safety area of 30m on each end of the airstrip.

Government planning tax on aesthetic procedures

Government plans to introduce an 18% VAT on aesthetic procedures, which could see a sharp increase in the cost of interventions like botox, varicose vein treatment or even teeth whitening. The Times of Malta has revealed that the Department of Inland Revenue is currently in discussions with the Medical Council to determine which services will be charged VAT. The report says that this VAT payment could see a sharp increase in the prices of a number of procedures, including the removal of warts and skin tags, treatments for pigmentation or acne scars, getting botox or fillers and even straightening out teeth with braces unless it is medically necessary.

Two teens admit to vandalism on Cottonera lines

Two 14-year-old boys were caught red-handed vandalising the newly restored Cottonera Lines at St John curtain wall. The restoration works were completed last week. The pair were caught spraying graffiti on the bastions, according to media reports that suggested that their own parents will cover the damages. Newsbook reports that the two boys admitted their wrongdoing with their parents expected to cover the expenses.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first