Greece asks Panama to check possible money transfers from Qatar to MEP Kaili

POLITICO reports that Greek authorities have asked Panama for information regarding possible money transfers from Qatar to accounts belonging to MEP Eva Kaili, who’s currently detained in Brussels pending trial over corruption allegations.

The chairman of Greece’s anti-money laundering authority, Charalampos Vourliotis’s request came after posts began circulating on social media that were then picked up by Spanish and Greek media, purporting to show banking documents for Panamian accounts belonging to Kaili and her family members receiving deposits originating in Qatar. The posts allege that the accounts were held at the Bladex Bank of Panama and belonged to Kaili, her father Alexandros Kailis and her mother Maria Ignatiadou. They claim the accounts contain €20 million collected through two deposits from Qatar to Kaili; €4 million through two deposits from Qatar to Kailis; and €4 million through two deposits from Qatar to Ignatiadou.

Vourliotis asked Panama officials to check whether there are any accounts under Kaili or her family members’ names, as well as copies of their financial transactions, and whether there are any safety deposit boxes held at Panamanian banks belonging to the family, and whether there’s evidence of investments made in real estate.

