Greece find COVID-19 among mink at two farms

Greek authorities have found COVID-19 in mink at two farms in northern Greece, an agriculture ministry official said on Friday.
The COVID-19 strain in the mink had not mutated, the official said, adding that 2,500 mink at one farm in the northern Kozani region would be culled.
The discovery comes days after Danish authorities launched a plan to cull Denmark’s entire population of 17 million mink after discovering a different strain of coronavirus in the animals.
“Coronavirus has been detected in mink at two farms in northern Greece,” the agriculture ministry official told Reuters.
The breeder at the farm had also contracted coronavirus and tests were being conducted on workers, the official said.
Fur trade is an important local industry in Kozani and nearby Kastoria, where the second farm is located. The population of mink is estimated at hundreds of thousands in Greece.
13th November 2020
It will take time before any COVID-19 vaccine has a positive impact on the economy, European Central Bank policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Friday, stressing that bold economic policies were still needed because of the pandemic.
New rest...
13th November 2020
The health crisis in Italy’s third largest city Naples is out of control, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday, after a video was posted on social media showing a corpse sprawled in a hospital lavatory.
The unidentified man was a suspe...
13th November 2020
An American coffee with a cookie shaped to mimic US President Donald Trump sold under slogan 'Make Americano Great Again' in Shanghai, China.
Mr. Xue, cafe owner in Shanghai's popular French Concession, decided to exploit global interest in...
13th November 2020
South Korea will begin fining people who fail to wear masks in public on Friday as it reported 191 new coronavirus cases, with daily infections continuing to creep higher.
People caught without masks in public venues, including nightclubs, malls,...
13th November 2020
Russia reported a record 21,983 new coronavirus infections on Friday as Moscow prepared to close restaurants and bars overnight in an effort to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.
Despite a recent surge, Russian authorities have resisted imposing lock...
13th November 2020
13th November 2020
Updated 1240
Covid-19 Update
The number of new Covid-19 cases reported today 150, with 101 patients recovering, health authorities said. This takes the tally active of cases to a new record of 2,124. In total, the number of cases recorded in M...
13th November 2020
Handout photos from a video footage made available on 12 November 2020 by the press service of the Russian Defence Ministry shows loading of Russian military helicopter into An-124 Ruslan military transport plane to be delivered to Yerevan, in an un...
13th November 2020
The scientist behind the first Covid-19 vaccine to clear interim clinical trials says he is confident his product can “bash the virus over the head” and put an end to the pandemic that has held the world hostage in 2020.
The German company BioNTe...
13th November 2020
Germany's health minister said on Friday it is too early to say whether restrictions imposed last week to curb the spread of the coronavirus will need to be extended beyond November.
"It is actually too early to assess this now," Jens Spahn told ...
