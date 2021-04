Reading Time: < 1 minute

Greek health authorities have reported 78 deaths linked to the coronavirus – the highest daily number recorded so far this year.

A further 1,955 cases were also registered in the last 24 hours, including 921 in the Athens area and 262 in Thessaloniki.

Greece has registered a total of 275,414 cases and 8,380 fatalities since the pandemic began.

Main Photo: Elderly people leave a vaccination center in South Athens, Greece. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

