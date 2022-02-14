Greece to repay last IMF loans by March, achieve primary surplus in 2023-FinMin

Reading Time: 2 minutes

ATHENS, Feb 14 (Reuters) – Greece will repay the final tranches of bailout loans owed to the International Monetary Fund by the end of March, two years ahead of schedule, Finance Minister Christos Staikouras told Reuters on Monday.

The country, which received more than 260 billion euros in bailout loans from the European Union and the IMF during its decade-long financial crisis, has relied solely on bond markets for its financing needs since exiting its third bailout in 2018.

Since then, it has also made several early repayments to the IMF and now owes 1.9 billion euros ($2.15 billion) in loans due by 2024, the last batch of a total 28 billion euros that the Washington-based Fund provided between 2010 and 2014.

“Greece has officially submitted a request for the full repayment of the outstanding balance of its IMF loans. The relevant procedure has been launched and is expected to be completed at the end of March,” Staikouras said in an interview.

Greece remains the euro zone’s most indebted nation, with public debt seen at 189.6% of gross domestic product in 2022. The move is expected to reduce the debt by about one percentage point and save it about 50 million euros in interest rate payments.

Staikouras said that despite increasing spending to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Greece will return to a primary surplus from 2023 onwards, as promised to its lenders, thanks to stronger growth and higher budget revenues.

This would be a significant step as it seeks to return to investment grade status by 2023.

The European Central Bank’s hawkish turn has sent Greek bond yields to their highest levels since April 2020, with 10-year bonds now yielding around 2.5% compared with 0.9% in September 2021.

“Greece implements a prudent and responsible fiscal policy and an insightful debt issuing strategy, in order to limit the consequences of the fact that, despite the consecutive credit rating upgrades during the last two years, the country has not yet achieved investment grade status,” he said.

“Regarding 2023 onwards, we will shift towards the achievement of realistic primary surpluses,” he added without providing further details.

($1 = 0.8846 euros)

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas Editing by Tomasz Janowski)