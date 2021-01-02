Greece to tighten Covid restrictions

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Greece will tighten Covid restrictions for a week from Sunday, closing hair salons, bookstores and some other shops that had been allowed to reopen in the run-up to Christmas, the government has announced.

While most shops remained closed during December, there was a seasonal easing of curbs that provided a little relief for some hard-hit retail businesses.

The more stringent rules will come into force on 3 January, and a night-time curfew will start at 9pm- an hour earlier than before.

In a televised statement, government spokesman Stelios Petsas said the measures were aimed at helping schools reopen on 11 January.

Greece, which started the first vaccinations against the coronavirus last week, has reported 139,447 confirmed coronavirus cases and 4,881 related deaths.

Main Photo: The Director of the nursing service, Eleni Pisimisi (C), head of the intensive care units, Irini Karabekiou (R) and nurse Olga-Eleni Gatzia (L), pose for a picture as they hold Christmas cards, inside an intensive care unit of Attiko hospital in Athens, Greece. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Like this: Like Loading...