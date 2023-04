Reading Time: < 1 minute

April 10 (Reuters) – Greece’s annual EU-harmonised inflation slowed to 5.4% in March from 6.5% in February, data showed on Monday.

The cost of housing dropped by 10.4%, while prices for food and non-alcoholic drinks rose 14%. Transport cost increased by 3.9%, the data showed.

Official statistics service ELSTAT also said headline consumer inflation dropped to 4.6% from 6.1% in February. It gives a breakdown of the March figures on its website.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first