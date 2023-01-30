Greek opposition presents no-confidence motion against government

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former prime minister of Greece and current leader of the leftwing opposition Alexis Tsipras on Wednesday presented a no-confidence motion against the conservative government of Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The motion came after Tsipras revealed in parliament that a minister and five members of the military had been placed under surveillance by the state.

To “support democracy” and following an investigation by the public authority into the surveillance, “the prime minister cannot stay” in power, Syriza leader Tsipras said in front of Greek MPs.

ANSA

