Reading Time: < 1 minute

ATHENS, June 15 (Reuters) – Greece’s jobless rate fell to 12.5% in April from an upwardly revised 12.6% in the previous month, data from statistics service ELSTAT showed on Wednesday.

Seasonally adjusted data showed 587,595 people were officially unemployed, with those under the age of 24 years the hardest hit.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)