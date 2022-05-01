Greens calls for better conditions for gig workers / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 1 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Greens calls for better conditions for gig workers

On the occasion of May Day, ADPD – The Green Party has brought to the fore the conditions faced by gig workers, insisting on the importance of ensuring decent work conditions for immigrant workers, stressing on the need for the regularisation of the food courier industry. The Green Party’s deputy chairperson Mario Mallia said that whilst workers have improved their conditions substantially over the years, an unacceptable number of workers are still afforded conditions prevalent a hundred years ago. He argued that the state has the responsibility of assuring decent conditions that respect the dignity of all workers. (Newsbook)

Bernard Grech to be uncontested for leadership race

Bernard Grech will face no opposition to keep his PN leadership post. The PN said that with the nomination period endiong at Noon on Saturday, no challengers have put their name. With Grech contesting alone, he will only need a simple majority vote among party councillors to be confirmed as PN leader. The PN statute requires party leader is obliged to step down after losing the general election, giving party members the opportunity to elect a new candidate should they wish to do so. A Maltatoday survey earlier this week found some 70% of PN councillors willing to give Grech a second term. (Times of Malta/Maltatoday)

Covid-19 update: Health authorities have reported 136 new positive cases of Covid-19, with the number of known active cases dropping to 3,528. 360 recovered overnight.