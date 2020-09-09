Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Football, News

Greenwood apologises for embarrassment caused by breaking Covid rules

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester United striker Mason Greenwood apologised on Tuesday for the “embarrassment” he had caused by breaching COVID-19 protocols while he was with the England squad in Iceland.

Video footage emerged on Monday of Greenwood and Manchester City’s Phil Foden allegedly inviting women to their hotel rooms after Saturday’s Nations League win in Reykjavik.

England manager Gareth Southgate announced that both players would play no part in Tuesday’s game in Denmark, adding that they had been isolated from the rest of the squad and would travel back from Iceland to Britain separately.

The 18-year-old Greenwood made his full international debut against Iceland as a substitute.

“Having now had the chance to reflect on what’s happened, I can only apologise to everyone for the embarrassment I have caused,” Greenwood said in a statement here.

“It was irresponsible of me to break the COVID-19 protocols which are in place to protect players, staff and the public.
