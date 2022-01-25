UPDATED: Grey-Listing: Govt submits report to FATF, no commitment on timelines / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 25 January 2022

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0610 – 280 migrants in distress in Malta’s SAR

NGO Alarm Phone has raised the alert on around 280 migrants who are currently within Malta’s search-and-rescue area. The migrants were in touch with the organisation, but contact was lost due to strong winds in the area.

It said that the authorities have been informed, and appealed for the migrants to be assisted.

PN’s mega-governance bill makes it through first Parliament hurdle

The first reading of the bill submitted by the PN in connection with the recommendations of the public inquiry was approved in Parliament on Monday evening. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech presented a motion in the Parliament to pass this bill from the first reading and it will be discussed in a second reading stage on Thursday.

The so called ‘mega-bill’ would, if adopted, grant the president extra powers, set up a special inquiring magistrate to focus on corruption, detail rules for a caretaker government once an election is called and establish media freedom as the fourth pillar of democracy. While at first the Labour Party had refused to discuss the bill arguing that only sitting Ministers could present legislation with financial implications, the PN re-submitted the proposals after such monetary provisions were removed.

Grey-Listing: Govt submits report to FATF, no commitment on timelines



Government has submitted a report to FATF assessors in view of the country’s efforts to get off the institution’s enhanced monitoring procedure, known as grey-listing. Speaking to journalists, Finance Minister Clyde Caruana was non-committal on the timeframes involved to get off the list. “What I can say is that we have submitted the work that we have done since the announcement up until December or January to them,” Caruana said.

The Minister added that this work had been submitted in the form of a report as that the FATF’s assessors would come back with n opinion on the way forward in the coming days. “As a ministry we have submitted our report with our updated work,” he said, adding that the ball was in the international regulator’s court now. (The Malta Independent)

Health authorities defend shorter vaccine certificate expiration dates

Health authorities defended the imposition of shorter vaccine expiration dates, compared to those implemented by the European Commission, after complaints by the latter as well as by European airports. Malta’s rules stipulate that COVID-19 certificates expire a mere three months after the second dotes, with the EU executive allowing for nine months. European airports had asked Brussels to ac tagainst Malta for choosing to further restrict the validity of COVID certificates for travel. However, health authorities insisted this decision was within the responsibility of Member State. “The delegated act under the EU Digital Covid Certificate gives member states the discretion to decide on whether to ease restrictions on the basis of vaccination certificates,” a spokesperson for the Health Ministry said. (Times of Malta)

Financial crime police also raided Muscat’s offices – report

Police have searched former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s Sa Maison office as part of a corruption probe into the Vitals Global Healthcare hospitals deal, according to a report by Maltatoday. The portal said that the search was carried out last Wednesday, on the same day Muscat’s private residence was also raided by the police. Muscat’s Sa Maison office is government property which he has been using since his resignation as PM.

Financial crime investigators entered Muscat’s house at 7am and spent at least three hours on the property, seizing his mobile phone, along with those of his wife Michelle Muscat and their two daughters. (Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update: 202 new cases were reported on Monday health authorities said, as 1253 recoveries continued to lower Malta’s active case tally, now at 4,708. 103 persons remain in hospital, six in ITU. The death tally climbed to 534 with two men passing away overnight, aged 55 and 90 respectively.