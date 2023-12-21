Ground service workers at Spain’s Iberia postpone strike after New Year period

Reading Time: < 1 minute

MADRID, Dec 21 (Reuters) – Unions for ground service workers at International Airlines Group-owned Iberia have postponed a strike at Spanish airports that was announced for the New Year period.

The country’s two main unions, the UGT and CCOO, delayed the two walkouts planned from Dec. 29 to Jan. 1 and Jan. 4-7 after the Spanish government agreed to act as mediator in the conflict with the airlines operator, CCOO said in a statement released late Wednesday.

They did not set a new date for the strikes.

Iberia’s ground service workers, such as baggage handlers, at Spanish commercial airports, which are operated by state-controlled Aena AENA.MC, are protesting against contracts signed with new providers in September.

Aena hired new contractors for services which were previously provided by Iberia at many airports, angering unions even though the new suppliers committed to retaining workers and their working conditions.

The airline had said the strike, which would affect other carriers too, was irresponsible and made no sense.

