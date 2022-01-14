Guardiola confirms new COVID-19 cases at City ahead of Chelsea clash

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said there are additional COVID-19 cases at the club following last week’s outbreak as they prepare to take on second-placed Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday.

Guardiola, who missed Friday’s 4-1 FA Cup third round victory over Swindon Town after returning a positive test, did not specify whether the new cases were among players or members of staff while the number of cases was also not mentioned.

Last Thursday, City confirmed Guardiola and his assistant Juanma Lillo were among seven first-team players and 14 backroom staff who were isolating for COVID-19 related reasons.

“We have some new cases, they want privacy so I can’t say,” Guardiola told reporters on Friday, adding some players who missed the Swindon game will remain unavailable after continuing to return positive tests.

“We played Aston Villa with 11 first team players. The last six, seven games there are four or five academy players on the bench. We are in the same situation as all other clubs”, the Spaniard added.

via Reuters