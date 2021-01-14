Malta: GWU calls for speedy vaccination for bank employees

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports that the General Workers Union is demanding that the national Covid-19 vaccine programme gives priority to bank employees whose jobs puts them and their families at a higher risk of infection.

The paper says that Malta ranks 45th among 48 countries in Europe in the rate of female representation with women making less than 14 percent of parliament members. Sweden’s rate stands highest at 47 percent.

Another story announces a court decision against three men accused of filming and distributing pornographic material of a woman without her knowledge. The victim, who was 16 at the time, was awarded over €32,000 in compensation.

