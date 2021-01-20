Malta: GWU holds talks with One Group amid employee anxiety

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont covers a meeting between the General Workers Union and One Group discussing the constitutional case that could lead to the closure of political party stations. The union said the case puts the employment of its members at risk.

The paper carries an interview with Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia who said that the government is committing to reducing cars from town centres while encouraging a shift to electric vehicles.

Another story quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that nearly four in every ten Covid-19 patients who were put on the ventilator succumbed to the virus. The highest number of fatalities were registered in the final quarter of 2020.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...