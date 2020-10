Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont reports on a meeting between the Prime Minister and the General Workers Union, ahead of the budget. GWU secretary general said that the balance between the economy and health is fundamental.

The paper says that the rescue ship Sea Watch 4 is impounded in the port of Palermo and cannot go out on rescue missions. Meanwhile, Open Arms is being prepared in the port of Barcelona to set sail.

