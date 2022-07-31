Haftar convicted by a U.S. court for Libya war crimes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A court in the U.S decided Commander Khalifa Haftar was liable for war crimes for extrajudicial killings and torture in Libya. Several Libyan families claim the chief of the eastern-based Libyan National Army is responsible for the bombing or torture of their relatives.

A federal judge in Virginia said Haftar was convicted since he hadn’t cooperated with justice. She added the senior field marshal could go on appeal and more court hearings were necessary to determine the compensation amounts.

Africa News