Half a billion barrels of oil in Maltese waters, Finance Minister claims / Malta News Briefing – Tuesday 8 February 2022

Morning Briefing

Half a billion barrels of oil in Maltese waters, Finance Minister claims

Finance Minister Clyde Caruana said that more than 500 million barrels of oil in the south-east of the Maltese territorial waters could be extracted commercially. “The problem is that there is a dispute with Libya. As a minister, I have had two attempts to find a middle ground with the Libyan government, but the political situation in Libya is fluid”, Caruana told Parliament. “In the same vein, a little further up there is a dispute with the Italian government,” the minister reiterated. Caruana said that 60% of the Maltese territorial waters are not contested and it is a wasted resource that is not being used. He said the price of oil, which has been cheap in recent years, has not encouraged the international companies to consider new areas for oil exploration. (Newsbook)

Vitals accuses government of mismanagement, parties spar on issue

Health Minister Chris Fearne side-stepped questions on claims by Steward Healthcare about government mismanagement in the hospitals concession. In comments to reporters, Fearne said when questioned that he will not be entertaining any public debates with Steward about the matter. Steward Healthcare Malta has accused the government of pulling out of a revised concession agreement on three occasions in three years. Earlier in Parliament, former PN leader Adrian Delia quoted a media article by a Steward official, insisting that her comments proved that “the deal was not well planned because it was done without thought and was not in favour of the Maltese people. Vitals created companies to cover up the abuses and were not keeping track of what they were spending, and they also admitted that they were given millions and no one from the government was checking what was being done by them,” Delia said. (Times of Malta/Maltatoday)

Covid-19 Update

175 new Covid-19 cases were reported on Monday, with 236 recoveries, leaving an active case tally of 2331. 90 persons are currently hospitalised, five in ITU. A 65-year old man became the 570th victim of the pandemic in Malta.