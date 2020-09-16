Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Coronavirus, United Nations

Half the world’s schoolchildren still unable to attend classrooms

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Around 872 million school children – or half of the world’s student population – are still unable to attend schools in person because of the pandemic.

Henrietta Fore, executive director of Unicef, said schools had closed their doors in 192 countries at the height of the pandemic, sending 1.6 billion students home.

“Millions of these children were fortunate enough to learn remotely online through radio, television broadcasts, or through the internet. However, Unicef data shows that for at least 463 million children whose schools closed during Covid-19, there was no such thing as remote learning,” Fore told a WHO briefing on the impact of Covid-19 on children.

She added that the sheer number of children whose education was completely disrupted for months on end is nothing short of a global education emergency.

