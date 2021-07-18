UPDATE – Hamilton takes controversial eighth home British GP win

Reading Time: < 1 minute

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) -Lewis Hamilton won his home British Grand Prix for a record-extending eighth time on Sunday despite a 10-second penalty for a controversial first lap collision that sent Red Bull rival Max Verstappen crashing out of the race.

The Mercedes driver, now only eight points behind Verstappen after 10 races, passed Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc for the lead with two laps to go as a capacity 140,000 crowd rose to cheer him.

Hamilton’s team mate Valtteri Bottas was third after obeying team orders to let Hamilton through and chase Leclerc in a race halted after Verstappen’s crash and then re-started.

The win was the 99th of seven-times world champion Hamilton’s Formula One career and fourth of the current campaign.

It was also the worst possible result for Verstappen, who had started on pole position with a 33 point lead and seeking a fourth win in a row but who ended up empty-handed and in hospital for checks.

Photo British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas waves British flag on top of his car after winning the Formula One Grand Prix of Great Britain at the Silverstone Circuit, in Northamptonshire, Britain, 18 July 2021. EPA-EFE/Lars Baron / POOL