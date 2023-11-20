Happy Birthday to Mickey—the Mouse Who Started It All

Reading Time: 3 minutes

To celebrate Mickey Mouse’s birthday after 95 years of magic, The Walt Disney Company is sharing a commemorative look at the “True Original” in a brand spot that showcases his iconic roles, enduring legacy, and connection to fans around the world.

The brand spot features rare footage of Walt Disney voicing the beloved character; a clip from Steamboat Willie, the classic theatrical short from 1928 that introduced the world to both Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse; and a voiceover from Walt reflecting on what Mickey means to him.

Disney debuted the spot on Thursday, November 16, on Good Morning America ahead of Mickey’s birthday. The spot will also play in front of early screenings of Wish .

It’s a fitting celebration for Mickey, given his universal appeal and his ability to emotionally connect with generations all over the world.

On Disney+, fans can celebrate Mickey’s birthday by watching a collection films and series starring the mouse who started it all—including recently remastered Archive Shorts, Mickey Mouse Funhouse episodes, and Me & Mickey shorts newly released to the platform.

Disney Parks and Resorts around the world will mark the special occasion with birthday-themed parades, photo ops, collectibles, and social media filters, among other surprises. What’s more, at Disney Parks and Resorts, as well as BoxLunch retail locations across North America, fans can get a specially designed birthday button featuring both characters. For those wanting to get outfitted further, look to the 2023 Mickey & Co collection, inspired by the classic look of 1980s line. The next installment of this collection launches this December and is inspired by the beloved short Mickey’s Garden.

Because Disney is the soundtrack to many people’s lives, Mickey and Minnie are guest starring on the Disney Hits SiriusXM channel, introducing some of their favorite songs across The Walt Disney Company’s iconic library, all in celebration of its 100th anniversary.

Earlier this week, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, and Disney XD kicked off the festivities with “Mickey’s Mouse-a-riffic Birthday Week” programming. The weeklong event included the premiere of the Mickey Mouse Funhouse episode “Mickey’s Sky-High Birthday/The What About Me Birthday,” and will continue through today.

Indeed, for nearly a century, Mickey and Minnie have made their way into the homes and hearts of fans around the world through films, series, merchandise, and more. Today, fans of all ages are able to not only meet the characters at Disney Parks and Resorts, but at special events around the world.

And so, as part of their birthday celebration, Mickey and Minnie visited Chicago on Thursday to attend a special preview of Disney100: The Exhibition, the second stop in the domestic tour presented by the Walt Disney Archives, opening to the public today. Mickey and Minnie will also serve as Grand Marshals in the Magnificent Mile Tree-Lighting Parade today, helping to kick off the holiday season.

As Walt once said, “I only hope that we never lose sight of one thing—that it was all started by a mouse.” So, join us in wishing a very special happy birthday to our favorite pal, the one and only Mickey Mouse!

