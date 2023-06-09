Harley-Davidson suspends production at Pennsylvania plant due to parts shortage

Reading Time: < 1 minute

By Aishwarya Nair and Bianca Flowers

(Reuters) – Motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson HOG.N has temporarily halted production at its York, Pennsylvania, assembly plant for the second time in just over 12 months due to a parts shortage, the company said.

Production at the facility, its largest with nearly 1,000 union employees, will resume on June 13, it noted in an emailed statement.

Harley-Davidson did not specify the parts involved.

Production was halted in May 2022 due to a brake hose problem from a third-party supplier, the company said later.

Harley-Davidson in April reported better-than-expected first-quarter results even as retail sales in North America fell.

Sales from motorcycles and related products grew 21% to $1.56 billion in its most recent quarter, driven by a rise in wholesale shipments and continued price increases.

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first