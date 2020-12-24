Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card revealed as they donate money to charities

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card has been revealed – with the couple seen relaxing with son Archie and their two dogs.

The stylised image shows them in front of a Wendy house which is thought to be at their Californian home.

We’re thrilled to receive wonderful Christmas wishes from our Patron, The Duchess of Sussex, who also made a personal donation, helping dogs, cats and our community. 💜 From all of us at Mayhew, thank you and Merry Christmas. 🎄🐶🐱

Find out more! 👉 https://t.co/5o2RHLveRM pic.twitter.com/uBV19F6Odt — Mayhew 🐶🐱 (@themayhew) December 23, 2020

The design has been revealed after the card was sent to the Mayhew animal welfare charity, which Meghan supports as a patron.

Mayhew tweeted out the image with a thank you for an undisclosed donation made by the Sussexes.

The image is from a photograph taken by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.

