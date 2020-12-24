Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card revealed as they donate money to charities

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card has been revealed – with the couple seen relaxing with son Archie and their two dogs.
The stylised image shows them in front of a Wendy house which is thought to be at their Californian home.
The design has been revealed after the card was sent to the Mayhew animal welfare charity, which Meghan supports as a patron.
Mayhew tweeted out the image with a thank you for an undisclosed donation made by the Sussexes.
The image is from a photograph taken by Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland.
