Harry reveals grandfather Duke of Edinburgh was ‘very much a listener’

The Duke of Sussex has spoken for the first time about how his grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh, gave him the space to talk about serving in Afghanistan and was “a listener”.

Harry was twice deployed to Helmand province during the UK’s military operations, and in a BBC tribute programme to Prince Philip he describes how his grandfather would “never probe” but listen.

The Duke of Edinburgh died in April this year aged 99.

In the tribute programme, members of the Royal Family talk about his passion for barbecues, and his love of cookery shows is revealed – with the Hairy Bikers among his favourites.

During Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, Harry says: “Going off to Afghanistan he was very matter of fact and just said, ‘Make sure you come back alive’… then when I came back, there wasn’t a deep level of discussion, more a case of, ‘Well you made it. How was it?’ That’s how he was.”

He continues: “He was very much a listener, he sort of set the scene for you to be able to share as much as you wanted to share but he would never probe.”

Photo – A picture dated 03 June 2012 shows (L-R) Britain's Prince Charles, his father Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, and sons Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry onboard the Spirit of Chartwell during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, Britain.

