Harsh winter weather could disrupt travel in UK for ‘at least a week’

Freezing fog, ice, sleet and snow are set to cause travel disruption for at least a week, with flights affected in the UK and Republic of Ireland, and more bitter weather to come.

Parts of Scotland, south-western England, the Midlands, north-western England and Wales were hit by snow on Saturday, causing travel disruptions.

Dozens of flights were cancelled at Dublin airport, and Manchester airport temporarily closed both runways due to heavy snowfall.

More travel disruption is expected on Sunday and Monday, and could include power cuts, problems with mobile phone coverage, and some rural communities being cut off.

Gritters have been out across the UK in a bid to keep motorways and other major roads open, while the RAC said on Friday that the number of breakdown callouts has been 25% higher than usual.

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is advising people to look out for friends and family who are vulnerable in the cold and to ensure they have access to warm food and drinks, adding that people should maintain indoor temperatures of at least 18C (64.4F).

