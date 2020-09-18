Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Harvey Weinstein stripped from honorary CBE following rape and sexual assault conviction

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein has been stripped of his honorary CBE following his conviction for rape and sexual assault.

An official announcement in The London Gazette confirms that the Queen has annulled his appointment as a Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

The decision was made at a recent meeting of the Honours Forfeiture Committee, which is independent from government. Weinstein was awarded the CBE in 2004.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years in prison in March. It followed an investigation by the New York Times in Oct 2017 that published accusations from several women that the now 68-year-old producer had abused or harassed them.

The removal of Weinstein’s CBE for services to the film industry follows the 2017 rescinding of the Fellowship he received from the British Film Institute (BFI) in 2002.

from BBC

