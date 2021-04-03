Hauge strikes late to rescue draw for Milan against 10-man Sampdoria

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Substitute Jens-Petter Hauge’s late equaliser salvaged a 1-1 draw for AC Milan at home to 10-man Sampdoria on Saturday as the Rossoneri’s fading Serie A title hopes suffered another major blow.

A careless pass by Milan defender Theo Hernandez was pounced on by Fabio Quagliarella in the second half, and he fired an inspired lob over goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma from long range.

AC Milan’s Jens Petter Hauge (R) scores the 1-1 during the Italian serie A soccer match between AC Milan and Uc Sampdoria at Giuseppe Meazza stadium in Milan, Italy, 3 April 2021. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI

The visitors were soon reduced to 10 men for the final half hour when Adrien Silva picked up a second yellow card for a reckless challenge.

Milan made hard work of finding a way back into the game until Hauge’s pinpoint finish in the 87th minute, and midfielder Franck Kessie’s deflected strike came back off the post in stoppage time.

Milan have not won on their own ground since beating bottom side Crotone on Feb. 7, a run of six games in all competitions that marks their worst home form since December 2013.

A point does little for the Rossoneri’s fading Serie A title hopes, as it left the second-placed side five points behind leaders Inter, having played two more games. Sampdoria remained 10th with 36 points.

