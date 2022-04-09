Malta has 8,821 Covid-19 active cases, the highest number since January 19th / Malta News Briefing – Saturday 9 April 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Covid-19 Update

The number of active Covid-19 cases has reached 8821 as over the past 24 hours the health authorities reported 563 new cases. Sadly, another three persons died while having Covid-19, bringing the total number of dead to 659.

Diabetes monitor

All type 1 diabetics, up until the age of 21 will be getting continuous glucose monitors for free as from next week. This was announced by Health and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne on Saturday morning on social media. (MaltaToday)

Traffic Accidents

A motorcyclist was grievously injured early Saturday morning after he was involved in a crash, the police said. The accident took place in Qrejten Street, Pieta, at 5am. In a separate accident a man was grievously injured in a traffic accident in Qawra on Saturday morning. The police said the accident took place in Qawra Road at around 6.30am. It involved a Toyota HI-ACE driven by a 29-year-old man and a Toyota Yaris driven by a 41-year-old woman of St Paul’s Bay. (Malta Independent)

Morning Briefing

Vegetable Seller robbed at knifepoint, two men arrested

A vegetable hawker was robbed at knife point on Friday afternoon in Kirkop, with the two men fleeing with a substantial amount of cash. The policy managed to apprehend the men later in Qormi, where they also found a heroin stash. It has been reported that the two men are also suspected in being behind a series of thefts in Qormi and Hamrun area. The two men are a 34-year-old from Żurrieq and a 46-year-old from Santa Venera .

Rapid tests to be accepted for travel into Malta: The Maltese health authorities will be accepting both PCR and rapid tests for travel to the island, a move that has long been called for by tourism organisations and lobby groups. Earlier this week, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced Malta will finally be easing travel restrictions and would start allowing travellers who are not vaccinated to come to the island without forcing them to quarantine. According to the notice both the Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test will be accepted, although the latter can be done earlier.

