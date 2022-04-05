Health Ministry denies Mater Dei struggling to keep up with Covid-19 cases / Malta News Briefing

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Health Ministry denies Mater Dei struggling to keep up with Covid cases

The health authorities have denied claim by the nurses’ union that Mater Dei Hospital is in a desperate situation because of the number of COVID-19 patients. The MUMN had on Monday warned that staff cannot keep up with the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases at Mater Dei. A Health Ministry spokesperson said that while the number of COVID-19 patients has increased, the number of patients in intensive care stands at four, which she said is one of the lowest rates in the EU. “Contrary to what is being alleged, the hospital is not in a ‘desperate’ situation, but is working hard to ensure the smooth running of all services, which is however being impacted by a series of directives imposed by MUMN itself, amongst other restrictions”, the spokesperson said. 530 new cases were reported on Monday. [Times of Malta]

Tourism industry welcomes further lifting of restrictions

The Malta International Airport and the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Associations have expressed support towards government’s announcement on the lifting of more COVID-19 restrictions. “Malta International Airport (MIA) welcomes the government’s announcement that persons travelling from a red country will be allowed entry into Malta with a negative PCR test or a recovery certificate as of next week, as the first step towards the complete lifting of the country’s COVID-19 restrictions on travel,” it said. On the other hand, the Malta Hotels and Restaurants Associations (MHRA) welcomed the lifting of restrictions, calling for the removal of remaining restrictions. “MHRA however states that not enough and clear information was presented to better understand how the tourism stakeholders need to react in relation to this policy statement,” it said. On Monday, Health Minister Chris Fearne revealed that persons travelling to Malta from a country on the red list will be allowed in with a negative PCR test or a recovery certificate. [Maltatoday]

Woman dies after falling from a balcony

A 75-year-old woman has died after falling from a balcony in Birżebbuġa. According to media reports the woman fell to her death after sections of a balcony collapsed. The accident happened in Triq is-Sebħ at around 7:15pm on Monday evening. Police and paramedics were on onsite of the accident, where the woman was certified dead.