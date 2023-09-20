Health of former Italian president Napolitano turns for the worse

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The condition of ailing 98-year-old former Italian president Giorgio Napolitano, which has already been critical for some time in a Rome clinic, has got worse over the last two days, sources.



Napolitano, who served two terms between 2006 and 2015 to become Italy’s longest serving president and whose dominance of the political scene earned him the nickname King George, was admitted to the clinic shortly after turning 98 on June 29.



He served as interior minister before becoming a life Senator and being elected head of State, Italy’s first post-Communist president, in 2006.



Napolitano, a noted Anglophile, was one of the most prominent moderate reformers in the once-powerful Italian Communist Party (PCI), the largest Communist party in western Europe.

Via ANSA

