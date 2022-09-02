Health service gets 111 new nurses / Malta News Briefing – Friday 2 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Health service gets 111 new nurses

111 new nurses have joined the Public Health service earlier this week. Of these, 89 are young people who have just graduated from the University of Malta and 22 have graduated from Northumbria University. During a visit to the new nurses at Mater Dei hospital, Deputy Prime Minister and Health Minister Chris Fearne stressed that the most important resource in the health service is human resources. Minister Fearne called for more youths to consider this profession which he described as a vocation. (Maltatoday)

Two new Perm Secs, Cabinet Secretary appointed

Government has annouced the appointment of two new Permanent Secretaries and a Cabinet Secretary, after these nominations were approved by the Public Service Commission. Mr Jonathan Vassallo has been appointed Permanent Secretary for European Funds, within the Ministry for the Economy, European Funds and Lands. He has several years of experience in this field and has served in the same Ministry as Director General. Mr Godwin Mifsud was appointed Permanent Secretary to the Ministry for Transport, Infrastructure and Capital Projects. For the past 12 years, Mr Mifsud has served as Director and Director General on economic research and policies. It was also announced that Mr Ryan Spagnol would be serving as Cabinet Secretary. Mr Spagnol’s experience is in the field of home affairs and national security. (DOI)

Soundstage in Kalkara gets PA approval

The Planning Authority has approved the construction of a soundstage at the Malta Film Studios in Kalkara. The project, which is eagerly awaited by the film industry, includes the construction of a soundstage and will include an environment-controlled indoor water tank which will incorporate the infinite horizon of the adjacent deep-water tank. The newly approved soundstage is soundproof hangar-like structure with a floor area of 4,000 square metres, used for the construction of set-building where shooting of film and television productions is carried out, the Planning Authority said in a statement on Thursday, after its decision. (Newsbook)