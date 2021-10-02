Heart inflammation rates higher after Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – Canada data

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Oct 1 (Reuters) – Canadian health officials said on Friday data suggests reported cases of rare heart inflammation were relatively higher after Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine compared with the Pfizer/BioNTech shots .

The data also indicated heart inflammation occurs more often in adolescents and adults under 30 years of age, and more often in males.

The statement from the Public Health Agency of Canada said majority of the affected individuals experienced relatively mild illness and recovered quickly.

The risk of cardiac complications, including heart inflammation, has been shown to be substantially increased following COVID-19 infections, with the risks higher after the infection than after vaccination, according to the statement.

The benefits of mRNA shots in preventing COVID-19 continue to outweigh the risks, regulators in the United States, EU and the World Health Organization have said. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Reuters

Photo Empty vials of Moderna vaccines pile up in bins in a vast COVID-19 vaccination center set up inside the national Velodrome in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, near Paris, France, 24 March 2021. French President Emmanuel Macron announced on 23 March to change his strategy and to push for a mass vaccination due to a rise of coronavirus infections in northern France and the Paris region. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON