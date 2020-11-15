Heartbreaking footage of Joseph’s mother screaming for lost baby as dinghy sinks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Heartbreaking footage of a mother screaming that she has lost her baby as a migrant boat sinks in the Mediterranean Sea has been released by a charity.

“I’m not going to see my baby. I lost my baby. Why me? Where’s my baby?” the woman cries at her rescuers from the bottom of a large dinghy belonging to the Spanish Open Arms NGO.

Originally tweeted by Open Arms (@openarms_fund) on 12th November 2020.

Open Arms said there were about 100 migrants on the boat when it started to sink off the Libyan coast, with the rescue operation lasting all night.

The woman’s six-month-old baby, Joseph, was later found to have drowned along with five other migrants. They were all taken via the Italian Coast Guard’s helicopter to a hospital in Malta, with the baby’s body was seen being carried off the aircraft.

Sky News / Open Arms

