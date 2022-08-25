Heat or eat? Winter protests loom as energy poverty sweeps Europe

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The European Union has committed to reducing its Russian fossil-fuel imports by two-thirds and cutting gas demand by 15% by year’s end. Before the Ukraine war, it had already set a target to become the first carbon-neutral continent by 2050.

However, Europe is facing a major social test ahead of winter, as it juggles rising discontent, fuelled by soaring energy prices, and pressure to meet climate goals as the Ukraine conflict drags on.

British grassroots group “Don’t Pay UK” is calling for people to boycott energy bills from Oct. 1, while the trade union-backed “Enough is Enough” campaign kicked off a series of rallies and actions in mid-August calling for pay rises, rent caps, cheaper energy and food, and taxes on the rich.

A worsening cost-of-living crisis across Europe has already seen workers in France, Spain and Belgium go out on strike in the public transport, health and aviation sectors, pushing for higher wages to help them cope with rocketing inflation.

via Reuters